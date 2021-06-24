Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 140,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 21,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

