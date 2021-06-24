Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,293 ($29.96). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,279 ($29.78), with a volume of 506,304 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a market cap of £17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,320.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.