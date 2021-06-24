Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASCL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 408 ($5.33). 2,174,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.63. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 411.59 ($5.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.07.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

