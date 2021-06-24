Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.57, but opened at $58.31. Asana shares last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 40,052 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,428,200 and have sold 117,744 shares valued at $4,912,403. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

