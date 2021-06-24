Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $8,916,800.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $8,916,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,340,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ASAN opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

