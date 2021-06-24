Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.13 and last traded at $74.39. 8,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 453,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.