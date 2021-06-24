Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,602,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

FSLY stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

