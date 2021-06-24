Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 86,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,049,268 shares.The stock last traded at $9.62 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AACQ. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,239,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $17,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 1,511,469 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $13,522,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

