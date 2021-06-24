Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $102,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

