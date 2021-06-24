Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

