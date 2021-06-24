Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Increased by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 852,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,597. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

