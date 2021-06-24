Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 685,583 Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 685,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $3,756,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 511,676 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,797.92.

Obalon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.23. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

