Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $129.21

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and traded as low as $128.74. Arkema shares last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 1,559 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARKAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.