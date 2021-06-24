ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $42.92 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,098,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,267,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $397,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,331.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 3,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.