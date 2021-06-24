ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,286,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,969,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

