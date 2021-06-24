ARK Investment Management LLC Has $53.87 Million Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.92% of Raven Industries worth $53,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 7,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,024. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

