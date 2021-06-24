ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 654,766 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 359.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,766 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $112,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.72. 43,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.