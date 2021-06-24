Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $93.20 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,135,434 coins and its circulating supply is 130,014,537 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

