Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $364.61 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $304,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

