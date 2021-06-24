Argon (ARGON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $201,062.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $201,062.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00163309 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,731.58 or 0.99836873 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

