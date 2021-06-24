Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

