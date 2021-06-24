Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $14.20 Average PT from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.