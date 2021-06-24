Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $598,908 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT opened at $26.88 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

