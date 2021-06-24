Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri Sells 2,516 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

