Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $895.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.