Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company has a market cap of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

