ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.