Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,823. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

