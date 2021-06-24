Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

