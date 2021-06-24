Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.