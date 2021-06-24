Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead Sells 15,400 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.