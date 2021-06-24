Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710 million.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 469,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

