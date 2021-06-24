Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710 million.
NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 469,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $61.01.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
