Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

