Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.