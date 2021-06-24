Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 781 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

