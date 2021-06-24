Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd cut its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. 8X8 accounts for about 2.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,832,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 38,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,336. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.47. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

