Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 million-134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

