Analyzing Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) & Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Clene alerts:

This table compares Clene and Assembly Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $210,000.00 3,080.83 -$19.28 million ($1.23) -8.83 Assembly Biosciences $79.11 million 2.02 -$62.15 million ($1.75) -2.27

Clene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clene has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -1,430.28% -59.45% Assembly Biosciences -78.57% -24.46% -21.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clene and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Assembly Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Clene currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.88%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 182.66%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Clene.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats Clene on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV. The company has collaboration agreements with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited; BeiGene, Ltd.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, as well as strategic license agreements with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation; and Door Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.