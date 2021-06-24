Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target at $152.33

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.67.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TRRSF opened at $130.77 on Monday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

