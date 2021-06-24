Analysts Set Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target at $49.50

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

