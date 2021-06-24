Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target at $55.14

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.