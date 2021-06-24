Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,622. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

