Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

6/8/2021 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

6/6/2021 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $195.59 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

