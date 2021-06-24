Analysts Issue Forecasts for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE KFY opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.