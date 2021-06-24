Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce sales of $591.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.20 million and the lowest is $546.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

