Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $4,637,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,616,000. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $2,445,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

