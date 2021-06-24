Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $217.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $216.40 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $906.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.36. 73,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,180. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

