Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,699. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

