Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $687.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,575. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12. IDEX has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

