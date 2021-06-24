Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($1.06). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 861,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,326. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

