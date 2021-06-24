Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.89. Aptiv reported earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

APTV opened at $152.75 on Monday. Aptiv has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.40. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

