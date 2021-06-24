American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 20.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 49.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 770.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

